Dubai, AE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2014 --The makers of Guiddoo, a popular personal tour guide app, have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to introduce a new version of their personal tour guide app for people who want to travel the world with confidence. This campaign has a funding goal of $20,000, which needs to be raised by December 5th in order to officially launch the new and improved Guiddoo App. The original idea started when Guiddoo creator Nidhi Varma took a trip to the Eiffel Tower, a holiday she had wanted for a very long time. The trip did not go as planned because of a series of problems that could have been avoided if she had known important details, such as an unexpected closure due to a labor strike, or if she had been able to purchase tickets in advance. Varma was disappointed and frustrated, which led her to create an App that would shake up the tour and travel industry, while making a traveler’s life easier, and trips more enjoyable and hassle free.



The Guiddoo App can be downloaded to your phone or smart device, enabling you to have your tour guide with you wherever you go. It can also enable a traveler to be fully informed, and prepared for nearly every contingency while they are on vacation. This App will improve the way individuals, businesses, or families plan their trips and holidays by providing them with necessary information, and enabling them to book tours, engage in a social sharing platform, purchase travel packages and promotions, save money with life and travel coupons, and much more. Guiddoo will cover: major monuments, festivals, religious events, music festivals, tourist locations, cruises, train journeys and museums. The Guiddoo team is planning on adding more features to the App with each update, and are tailoring it to fit a traveler’s individual needs and preferences. The App will be available in nearly every language, and regularly updated in order to make certain that the info is as accurate and reliable as possible.



With all of the groundwork and planning for the new version of the Guiddoo App completed, the team is ready to officially launch the final phases of development which is why they are reaching out to the public via their Indiegogo campaign. As an added bonus to all of their Guiddoo supporters, the team is offering several perks with their campaign. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a “Show Your Support” perk which allows a funder to follow the campaign, to various Guiddoo membership levels, valuable travel coupons, and an Early Bird Special for their earliest supporters. Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About Guiddoo

Guiddoo is a travel technology start-up that provides tour guide and travel planning con mobile and on hands-free devices. It is the inspired creation of CEO Nidhi Varma and her team of experts. The Guiddoo App is a travel technology product that will include travel guides and a tour planner, providing valuable information on monuments, museums, popular tourist locations, cruises, trains, festivals, religion, music festivals and a lot more.



