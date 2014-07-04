Guide to 4th of July Mattress Sales Released by the Best Mattress

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/04/2014 --Just in time for the 4th of July weekend, bed blog The Best Mattress announces the release of their guide to 2014’s summer sales. In the article, readers can browse offers from major retailers and compare over 30 mattresses currently on sale.



Published July 3, the “Guide to 2014 4th of July Mattress Sales,” curates promotions from department stores including Sears and Macy’s, mattress stores including Sleepy’s and Mattress Firm, as well brand-direct websites Tempurpedic, Amerisleep, Serta and more.



The Best Mattress aims to make holiday shopping easier for readers with detailed comparisons of top offers sorted by mattress type and price. Over 30 different mattresses from this year’s July 4th sales are featured, with prices from $169 to $2699. Brands include Serta, Sealy, Simmons and more.



Comparison tables provided in the guide present thoroughly researched specification details as well as warranty and return information for quick browsing. Mattresses are grouped by category, including innerspring mattresses, memory foam mattresses, latex mattress and adjustable bed deals.



From the 4th of July mattress sales compared, The Best Mattress highlights seven beds they found to offer the best value based on specifications, policies, reviews and price. These include:



- Memory foam beds from Walmart, Amerisleep and Sears.

- Latex beds from Astrabeds.

- Innersprings beds from Macy’s and Sears.



The guide also features an overview of all Independence Day sale offers listed by retailer for those seeking more information, as well as a few important tips for finding the best mattress. Buying guides, brand comparisons and other helpful articles can also be found on the blog’s website.



About TheBest-Mattress.org

TheBest-Mattress.org is a mattress education blog that offers insightful guides and product comparisons for consumers. The website reports on a range of topics from mattress brands to shopping tips, offering an unbiased and well-informed at look at the facts.