Guide to Choosing the Right Memory Foam Mattress Released by What's the Best Bed

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2015 --More people than ever before are considering memory foam when shopping for a new bed, making it the fastest growing segment in the mattress industry. But, since it is still the technical newcomer, plenty of consumers have questions about memory foam and how to shop for this unique type of bed.



Those familiar with traditional innerspring mattresses know to compare coil count and ticking, but what about foam density and type? The latest guide from What's The Best Bed sets out to answer these questions and more, with the aim of helping readers make informed comparisons and buying decisions.



Released, April 28, the article is titled, "How to Pick the Right Memory Foam Mattress." In the guide, What's The Best Bed explains the basics of memory foam including: the most common types and their characteristics, the meaning of density and what to look for, and tips on how sleep position and weight factor in to choosing the right mattress.



Potential advantages and disadvantages of memory foam highlight what type of buyer might be best suited to this mattress. The blog explains that memory foam as a whole earns significantly higher owner satisfaction ratings than springs, due to compelling factors like motion isolation, pressure point and pain relief and durability. However, certain types can also sleep hot and have initial odors, which can be an issue for some people.



To help readers start their search, the guide also includes an overview of seven popular memory foam mattresses from leading brands, including Sleep Innovations, Amerisleep, Sealy, ComforPedic, iComfort, Bed In A Box and Tempur-pedic. An easy-to-read table highlights each bed's key features and specifications for quick comparison.



Readers can browse the memory foam mattress guide in full on the WhatsTheBestBed.org website, along with other recent articles on natural mattress options, mattress deals, and consumer education subjects.



About WhatsTheBestBed.org

WhatsTheBestBed.org is a mattress blog dedicated to helping shoppers figure out which is the best bed for their needs. Through easy-to-read, informative posts readers can access information on top brands and a variety of mattress types provided by unbiased, knowledgeable sources. From professional assessments and consumer reviews to coverage of the latest mattress industry headlines, the website provides a wealth of resources to consumers researching beds.