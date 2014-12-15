Guide to Finding a Green, Healthy Mattress Released by the Sleepy Shopper

Tempe, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2014 --Chemicals in household products prove a growing concern for many consumers who seek to keep their homes healthy. Other people are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of traditional household goods, aiming to reduce their families' carbon footprint.



The latest work from bed blog The Sleepy Shopper aims to provide a resource for these green-minded buyers when it comes to buying a new mattress. Published December 12, the guide is titled, "How to Find a Green and Healthy Mattress for Your Home."



In this article, readers find detailed comparisons between traditional and healthy mattress choices, a checklist for shopping and comparing beds, as well as a comparison of several mattresses in the category.



Beds are one of the most-used household furnishings, and coincidentally, an item of top concern for those aiming to avoid indoor pollutants. The Sleepy Shopper explains that many materials commonly used in beds, such as polyurethane foam and polyester fibers, come from non-renewable, non-biodegradable sources that also contribute significantly to pollution during manufacturing.



The guide also details potential chemicals of concern commonly found in beds, which include a host of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from sources like foams and glues, pesticides from conventionally-grown fibers, and flame retardant chemicals.



Conversely, The Sleepy Shopper guide explains that green and healthy mattress brands often focus on organically-grown fibers, natural latex foams, and other materials that are renewable, biodegradable, and less damaging to the planet.



These types of materials are also less likely to contain hazardous VOCs, and brands in this sector are more likely to be transparent about their materials and mattresses, including independent VOC testing and other certifications.



The "Healthy Mattress Checklist" featured in the article offers a quick overview of the most important questions consumers should ask when shopping for green and natural mattresses. Beyond standard information on policies and quality, the guide suggests getting a layer-by-layer breakdown, asking about adhesives, and looking into VOC claims and other certifications



Fifteen mattresses from leading eco-friendly and organic mattress brands are compared in a simple chart, providing readers information on materials, certifications, reviews, warranties, returns, and pricing. A few are highlighted by The Sleepy Shopper as standout values, including beds from Astrabeds, IKEA and others.



Readers interested in learning more about green and healthy mattress options can read the guide in full on TheSleepyShopper.org website, along with several other guides to mattress shopping and better sleep tips.



