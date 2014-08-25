Guide to Finding Labor Day Mattress Sales Released by Best Mattress Reviews

Kansas City, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2014 --Labor Day sales represent one of the best times of year to save, second perhaps only to November’s Black Friday. On bigger purchases like mattresses, savings can be quite significant, and Labor Day offers often beat out those seen on similar flag holidays earlier in the year.



Best Mattress Reviews, a bed research and review blog, recently published a guide on August 21 to help consumers take advantage of upcoming sales, titled, “How to Find the Best Labor Day Mattress Sales.” In the how-to guide, editors detail when, where, why and how to shop retailers’ Labor Day mattress deals.



The blog explains that holiday sales will likely begin ahead of the actual holiday, starting the preceding weekend or earlier depending on the store. But, Best Mattress Reviews recommends consumers start shopping and researching beds well before sales begin in order to avoid impulse buys and buyer’s remorse. The guide also lists helpful sources for locating mattress sales, including deal websites and social media.



Drawing on industry knowledge and experience, the blog features several tips designed to make navigating Labor Day mattress sales easier. These include insight into discounts and how to avoid being fooled, developing a game plan before shopping, skipping ultra-cheap beds, paying attention to details and more.



Best Mattress Reviews will also be curating the best Labor Day mattress sales of 2014 as they are released, which will include offers from top national stores like Macy’s and Sears. The article will be updated throughout next week as a resource to shoppers, and readers are invited to bookmark the guide and browse the website’s myriad mattress guides and brand reviews for additional information and tips.



