Guide to Maintaining a Chain-Link Fence

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2021 --Among the different kinds of fences, chain link in Vancouver ranks high as a choice for commercial applications. Durable, cost-effective, and practical, the specialists at QS Fencing recommend this solid fence as a long-lasting option for businesses looking to secure properties while minimizing maintenance and cost repairs. For more, go to https://qsfencing.ca/blog/chain-link-fence-maintenance-guide/



Inspecting your Chain Link Fence



Even though chain link is strong, a quick yearly inspection can drastically minimize potential damages and costs. Chain link is made from steel wire. A galvanized coloured coating can be applied (choose from green, black-brown, blue, or white). However, if this coating is damaged, water can seep in causing rust and damage.



The diamond shape of the chain link fence works to prevent moisture from accumulating. Moisture and dampness slide off easily, which decreases the potential for rust and increases the life of the fence. Broken links should be repaired promptly if noticed.



Vegetation is another red flag. While some people choose to camouflage their fence with flowering vines and other vegetation, the frame at the vase should remain clear. Be wary of roots, ivy, and other heavy ground vegetation that can damage the structural integrity of chain link fences. Plant and root maintenance is generally less urgent for chain link than other types of fences, but be sure not to leave it for long.



Fence Repairs



Even durable chain link fencing will eventually need some care, depending on when it was installed. Often the requirements will be cosmetic, just a bit of maintenance to increase a property's shape and appeal.



Whether it's a new fencing project or small repairs and maintenance, the fence experts at QS Fencing in Vancouver are ready to provide support and advice. Get started by calling (604) 777-3057 or send an email to info@qsfencing.ca for a free estimate.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit https://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



QS Fencing

Sebastien

(604) 777-3057

Company Website: https://www.qsfencing.ca