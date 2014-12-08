Guide to Shopping Natural Latex Beds Released by Best Mattress Brand Blog

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2014 --The proportion of consumers seeking healthier, natural products continues increasing every year, with the trend showing no sign of slowing. Demand for healthier options has even reached the bedroom, and natural latex mattresses tend to be most popular with green-minded shoppers.



However, latex mattresses are often cited as one of the more difficult types of beds to shop for due to limited information, availability, and consumer inexperience. In an effort to target some of these concerns, the blog Best Mattress Brand recently produced an in-depth guide to natural latex beds.



Published December 5, the guide titled, "How to Shop for a Natural Latex Mattress," is publicly available on the blog's website. In the article, readers find a detailed, explanatory buying guide that explains common terminology and steps for comparing different latex mattresses.



From how liquid latex becomes foam to the meaning of words like Talalay, Dunlop and IFD, the blog aims to offer insight and reduce uncertainty. Sections also explain the difference between synthetic, blended, natural, 100% natural and organic latex foam, with a brief overview of common mattress testing and organic certifications shoppers are likely to see.



Best Mattress Brand includes a comparison chart of eight popular natural and organic latex mattress brands to demonstrate differences for readers. Ranging from just over $1000 to over $4000, the comparison includes a diverse range of beds along with basic details on latex type, materials used and warranties.



The blog also highlights two beds in particular it finds to offer relative good values, including an entry-level model from Sleep Ez and a mid-level organic mattress from Astrabeds.



Readers seeking more information on latex beds or mattress shopping are invited to visit the Best Mattress Brand blog, which hosts dozens of comparison articles and buying guides as an educational resource for consumers.



