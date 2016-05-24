Guide to the Best Mattress for a Bad Back Published by Sleep Junkie

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2016 --According to estimates by the Centers for Disease Control, about 26 million Americans experience back pain at any given time, and it's the leading cause of disability for people under the age of 45. It affects people of all walks of life, all levels of health and of all ages.



While much of back pain relates to occupations, injury and daily strain, things like sleep position and one's mattress also play a role. Sleep Junkie, a website covering rest and health subjects, recently looked into the frequently-requested subject in an article published May 23, "What's the Best Mattress for a Bad Back?"



In the guide, Sleep Junkie discusses how beds relate to back pain. Since people usually lie in bed for about one-third of each day, a mattress's interactions with muscles and the back could both help ease tension or cause new pain, depending on how the sleeper is supported.



The three more popular mattress types, memory foam, latex and innersprings, are compared on their respective pros and cons. Generally the foam mattresses tend to be rated better by owners on average. The guide explains how they tend to perform better at molding to a sleeper's back, supporting spine alignment while also allowing the lower back muscles to relax.



Editors also delve into subjects like the best mattress firmness for back pain relief, mattress toppers and other subjects. From prior articles on memory foam brand reviews, one of the beds suggested as being a good choice for pain is the Amerisleep Revere bed, a mid-priced plant-based foam mattress.



The guide is available in full on the Sleep Junkie website, where interested readers can also explore topics like brand reviews, guides to holiday sales and sleep news.



