GuidoMaggi Elevator Shoes Launches Winter 2017 Collection Online

Lecce, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2016 --Italian elevator shoe brand GuidoMaggi has launched its Winter 2017 collection of men's elevated shoes, representing nearly 100 years of exquisite Italian craftsmanship and a commitment to impeccable style.



A world leader in elevated shoes, GuidoMaggi's team of talented designers have created a collection filled with a number of unique designs intended to boost both height and personal style at once. The Winter 2017 collection is comprised of dozens of silhouettes made from superior-quality materials including rare, exotic leathers that sit at the height of luxury. From casual sandals and slip-on loafers, to sophisticated dress shoes intended for life's special events, these height shoes discreetly add two to five inches of height while remaining comfortable, durable and supremely stylish.



GuidoMaggi's latest collection of height shoes incorporates unique technology that offers quality fit and outstanding comfort. Genuine leather insoles and outsoles are sewn at sight, resulting in the caliber of fine Italian craftsmanship the brand has become known for. While the Winter 2017 is filled with height shoes for every man, GuidoMaggi offers customization to ensure each client experiences the full scope of what makes the brand so special. Clients are encouraged to select their own color, material and heel height to create a tall shoe that speaks to their own personal aesthetic.



The GuidoMaggi Winter 2017 collection of tall shoes for men strikes a fine balance between vintage and modern. This allows for a range of footwear versatile enough to accommodate any man's wardrobe. From classic color combinations, to silhouettes that pay homage to the past, present and future of fashion, the Winter 2017 collection employs a variety of methods to ensure magnificent quality. Some of the most luxurious among the bunch include those made from rare Piracucu skin, baby alligator, python and South African ostrich. In keeping true to its commitment to all things fashion-forward, GuidoMaggi also offers limited edition collections and exclusive styles not found anywhere else on earth. All of these features combined renders GuidoMaggi footwear among the very best height increasing shoes for men.



About Guido Maggi

Guido Maggi began his shoe business in Italy after the First World War. The brand, carried on by his son, was successful until the 1950s, when it was forced to close its doors. Guido Maggi's descendent, Emanuele Briganti, revitalized the brand and continues to drive its worldwide operations today.



For more information about the Winter 2017 collection, and a view of the entire GuidoMaggi line of luxury height shoes for men, please visit http://www.guidomaggi.com/us, call toll free at 1-800-407-2304, or e-mail info@guidomaggi.it.