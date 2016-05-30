GuidoMaggi Elevator Shoes Unveils 2016 Summer Collection

Lecce, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2016 --GuidoMaggi, a world leader in height-increasing shoes, has included a number of unique designs in its newest lineup. The 2016 Summer collection is comprised of styles made from exotic leathers and other rare materials of outstanding quality. From casual sandals to luxury dress shoes, GuidoMaggi's elevator footwear adds inches of height while integrating fine, hand-made Italian craftsmanship that stands among the most reliable in the world. These stunning shoes can increase height by up to 4 inches, all while maintaining a sophisticated, discreet appearance.



Of the Summer 2016 collection, GuidoMaggi CEO Emanuele Briganti said, "Our 2016 Summer collection incorporates the most exclusive leathers and innovative techniques to offer our worldwide clients extreme customization and comfort. Due to a high demand of requests, we have created an exclusive line of elevator shoes for women (http://guidomaggi.com/us/luxury-collection/elevator-shoes-for-women), which combines the same aesthetic and hand-made Italian craftsmanship that has made our men's range so successful."



The newest collection features elevator shoes made of rare Piracucu skin, as well as a number new styles incorporating superior comfort and long-lasting wear. Among the most luxurious from the Summer collection is the "Caribbean" shoe, made from stunning Baby Crocodile Suede Leather. Subtler, but just as refined, is the "Durban", made from genuine South African Ostrich leather. GuidoMaggi also offers limited edition collections and exclusive hand-painted styles not found anywhere else on earth.



About GuidoMaggi

GuidoMaggi began his shoe business in Italy after the First World War. The brand, carried on by his son, was successful until the 1950s, when it was forced to close its doors. Guido Maggi's descendent, Emanuele Briganti, revitalized the brand and continues to drive its operations today.