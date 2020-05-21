GuidoMaggi, the New Spring/summer 2020 Collection of Elevator Shoes Inspired by Nature Is Pure Energy

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2020 --An exclusive collection of height increasing shoes inspired by the power of Nature: here is the new spring/summer 2020 collection, designed by GuidoMaggi, an Italian brand that has been making quality, bespoke and personalized footwear for over a century representing the best of Made in Italy artisan tradition. Stylish shoes featuring an exclusive elevator system to ensure maximum comfort with an increase in height up to 6 inches, in total discretion. The new GuidoMaggi collection, announces the CEO Emanuele Briganti: "It is pure energy. An eclectic and contemporary selection, an exclusive combination of innovation and tradition ". The elevator shoes for spring / summer 2020 are a must have for every occasion because they adapt to any style and personality. The new proposals are everything the contemporary man could wish for: from sneakers to monk straps, from chelsea boots to loafers, slip-ons and elevator sandals, the GuidoMaggi styles are inspired by the colors and suggestions of nature, enhancing its dynamism and strength always in the sign of elegance.



Featuring the coolest fashion shades, such as the pantone blue color but also beige or brown for the classic dress shoes, or captivating colors for the sneakers, each GuidoMaggi elevator shoe is always capable of giving a great emotion because it is able to tell the story of those who wear it. Shoes with a casual-chic and urban soul, where what matters is freedom, that freedom of always being yourself with a unique and inimitable style. As the GuidoMaggi CEO Emanuele Briganti recalls: "Contemporary but with a vintage style, true luxury is made of know-how, but also of research and experimentation".



Among the novelties of the collection, the new sneakers best express the brand's philosophy: to create beauty and make it always unique and inimitable. Precious leathers and accurate finishes, seductive design for footwear no longer relegated to leisure, but which have conquered even the most formal outfits because of their versatility. In the collection, Kobe, the chunky sneaker dedicated to the Lakers champion who died prematurely last January, and Giant Croco which represents the triumph of luxury, featuring an Hermès crocodile leather upper with an intense black color that will be hard to resist.



The classics - derbies, oxfords, lace-ups and double monk straps, loafers and boots - are elevator shoes of a timeless class. They leave no room for the already seen, the design is redefined in the folds of fine leather crafted by master craftsmen like a sculpture. The savoir faire at the service of beauty in all its dimensions. The cut of each model manages to slim the figure with the unique GuidoMaggi style.



And for beach holidays, be captivated by the stylish elevator elevator slip-ons and sandals to feel comfortable and elegant also in your free time.



All GuidoMaggi shoes are expertly handcrafted by master craftsmen using top quality materials featuring the cool shades of the season. A trendy collection, for those who want to increase their height with the charm that can instill a haute couture masterpiece. "My mission - said CEO GuidoMaggi, Emanuele Briganti -, shared with Giorgio Armani, is to promote and enhance slow, solid and lasting luxury, which rests on the tradition, managing to renew itself with taste, a concept of luxury that has nothing to do with the whims of fast fashion, passing and soulless. GuidoMaggi shoes are unique and exclusive masterpieces, personalized jewels, able to give above all emotions to the wearer ". The beauty of being taller is always signed by GuidoMaggi.



Shop Online:

https://www.guidomaggi.com



For further informations, interviews and images:



Press Office:

press@guidomaggi.it

info@guidomaggi.it

info@guidomaggi.it