Collegeville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2011 --Research shows that omega-3 fatty acids may help prevent gum disease. Consuming a fair amount of omega-3 fatty acids can help fight periodontal disease, according to The Science Of Dentistry website. This polyunsaturated fatty acid is found in foods including salmon, flax seeds and walnuts.



Periodontal disease's characteristics include gum inflammation and infection. Untreated gum disease can break down tissue and bone surrounding the teeth and lead to tooth loss, says Dr. David Digiallorenzo, a Philadelphia periodontist.



Studies have shown that omega-3 fatty acids can reduce chronic inflammation, a symptom of periodontitis. Periodontitis is the most severe stage of gum disease, and bone loss and tooth movement is possible.



Omega-3 is a supplement that can fight against many disorders and diseases, especially heart disease and issues contributing to heart disease, according to information found on the University of Maryland Medical Center website.



"Gum disease can contribute to heart disease because the oral bacteria could get into the blood stream and attach to fatty plaques in the heart's blood vessels, forming blood clots," says one of the best Philadelphia periodontists Dr. Digiallorenzo. "Clots block blood flow and restrict oxygen to the heart."



The Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure cleans the mouth of oral bacteria, says Dr. Digiallorenzo, a titanium dental implants provider. LANAP is the only FDA approved laser periodontal therapy protocol for treating gum infections.



Most periodontists agree that preventing gum disease means brushing/flossing regularly, but taking an additional step and adding fish oil to the diet may increase chances of infection prevention.



About Dr. David Digiallorenzo

Dr. David Digiallorenzo, or "Dr. D," graduated from Temple University School of Dentistry in 1993 and completed a specialty in periodontics and dental implantology from the University of Pennsylvania in 1995.



Dr. D’s private practice in suburban Philadelphia concentrates on periodontics, dental implantology, advanced reconstructive case management and TMJ treatment. He has two office locations: 184 W. Main St., Ste. 200, in Collegeville, PA; and 121 E. Fourth St. in Williamsport, PA.



