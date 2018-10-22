GUS Expands Into Saskatchewan as Inspect It All Services Joins Network

Markham, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2018 --René-Charles Landry, President of GUS (www.gus.ca), is pleased to announce a successful partnership between GUS and Inspect It All Services (www.inspectitall.ca) of Regina, further expanding GUS's growing portfolio of full-service restoration companies in the west. Inspect It All is the first company in Saskatchewan to partner with GUS as the damage restoration network continues its rapid nationwide expansion.



Founded in 2015, Inspect It All Services is a family owned, multifaceted business that has quickly become an important part of the Regina community. Initially focusing on providing home inspections and mold inspections to local residents, Inspect It All soon extended their services as demand increased for their specialized knowledge and skills in property restoration. Today, Inspect It All offers fire, flood, and wind damage restoration, cleaning, inspections, air quality testing, reconstruction, and rebuild services for residential and commercial clients.



Ashley Read, Owner and General Manager of Inspect It All, was working as a Business Analyst when she discovered a passion for the industry through her husband Mike Cornford. Before long, she decided to switch careers and devote herself full time to their business. "Partnering with an established national network is an exciting next step for Inspect It All," said Ashley. "We've worked tirelessly over the past few years, launching our business and quickly developing it into a successful enterprise. GUS is the ideal partner for us – allowing us to maintain our identity and hard-earned reputation without limiting our market area and our potential for future growth."



With multiple IICRC certifications and more than 15 years in the restoration industry, Mike Cornford, Owner and Senior Project Manager of Inspect It All, has previous experience in operations. When the opportunity arose to start his own unique family business with his wife, Mike decided it was time to branch out and embrace a new venture. Mike said, "Inspect It All Services is proud to join a trusted network of professionals that shares the same values of integrity, accountability, compassion, and teamwork that we've built our company upon. With the support of the GUS network, we will be able to reach even more people and have access to more resources to help us take our business to the next tier of success."



René-Charles Landry, President of GUS, said, "GUS prides itself on partnering with the most skilled and dynamic industry professionals, and we've found a perfect fit for our network with Inspect It All Services. Their unwavering commitment to provide each and every client with top notch service is exactly what we look for in a new partner. GUS is pleased to have the chance to provide their team with new opportunities for growth and introduce their brand of excellence to the national marketplace."



Media Contact:

Ashley Read, General Manager

Inspect It All Services

info@inspectitall.ca

www.inspectitall.ca

306-540-6832



Jaime Smith, Franchise Coordinator

GUS Group Inc.

jaime.smith@gus.ca

www.gusfranchising.com

1-800-361-0911