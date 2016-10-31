GUS Halton, the Latest Addition to the Fastest Growing Disaster Restoration Network in Canada

Oakville, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2016 --Jonathan Christensen, Director of Franchise Development of GUS (www.gus.ca) is pleased to announce the launch of GUS Halton, a disaster restoration company providing flood and fire mitigation services to residential and commercial properties in the Halton Region and surrounding areas. GUS Halton is the result of a partnership between locals Jason Honchar and Stuart Yeomans. This is the second GUS location for Jason Honchar who also owns Codam Construction (GUS) in Mississauga, Ontario, and the first for Stuart Yeomans, owner of Design 4 General Contracting in Burlington, Ontario.



The addition of GUS Halton to the GUS network extends the network's coverage in Southwestern Ontario and is the latest organization to grow within the network. Jason Honchar, President of Codam Construction & co-owner of GUS Halton comments, "For years I've worked with Stu and Design 4 on interesting projects, and I'm looking forward to bringing the high-quality restoration services that we're known for in Mississauga to the people of Halton. The ability for me to expand my business into new territories was what initially attracted me to the GUS network, and I'm excited to begin that next chapter of growth."



Stuart Yeomans, President of Design 4 General Contracting, and co-owner of GUS Halton comments, "Jason is exactly the type of person you look for in a business partner. Honesty and integrity are at the core of everything he does. With GUS Halton, our combined experience is a great compliment of offerings. Jason's successful disaster restoration background, combined with my institutional construction experience, brings a unique service offering to the GUS organization and Halton residents."



Jonathan Christensen, Director of Franchise Development, said, "Jason and Stuart are the perfect partners to launch a new location in the Halton Region. They both bring a unique skillset to the table, and this was clearly on display during the recent clean-up effort in Windsor where they assisted our local 'Supreme Restoration' location with the workload. I am especially thrilled with GUS Halton as this is Jason's second location within the GUS network. There is no better indication of the strength of a franchised network than when your current franchisees are opening new locations and moving into new territories. Jason is the second franchisee to achieve this level of success this year, and I'm looking forward to similar announcements in the near future."



About GUS Halton

About GUS

GUS (www.gus.ca) is a Canadian based full service Disaster Restoration Provider that has been operating for the past 25 years. With over 240 locations across the country, GUS is well known for providing high-quality work, coupled with professional open lines of communication for both the insured and insurer.



