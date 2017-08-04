GUS Is Proud to Announce the Expansion of MLY Group "MLY"

Markham, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2017 --Jonathan Christensen, Vice President of Franchise Development of GUS (www.gus.ca) is proud to announce the expansion of MLY Group "MLY". For the past four years, MLY has been providing residents of the Brampton area with disaster restoration services and has now expanded with a second location in the Kitchener/Waterloo area. With over forty-five years of combined experience, leaders Mark Dekker and Les Zwierkowski have been eyeing the KW region for some time.



MLY's expansion has signaled a trend for GUS, as many existing locations expand to new territories across the province of Ontario, and the rest of Canada. Mark Dekker comments, "For the last four years we've been proud to serve the Brampton community with high-quality service, and knowledge that comes from our years of experience. We're looking forward to bringing this same service to the KW." Les Zwierkowski adds "Representing the GUS banner means that we have additional channels to grow our business, and this expansion effort is an example of what that partnership has made possible. We believed since day one that our industry has long since been overdue for a franchise like ours - a breath of fresh air in our marketplace. We believe our efforts, satisfied customers, and continued success reflect that!"



Ethan Smith, Director of Business Development comments, "I've worked with Mark and Les for over ten years, both as an adjuster and through the GUS network. Their commitment to serving the insured and being strong representatives of our brand is unsurpassed. The people in Kitchener-Waterloo are fortunate to have them there."



Jonathan Christensen, Vice President of Franchise Development said "Mark and Les have been great assets to our network and cheerleaders of GUS from day one. Not only have they been ambassadors of our banner in Brampton, but they have also assisted in major events all over the province – most recently with the flooding last fall in Windsor, and the recent flooding in Belleville. We couldn't be happier to have MLY expand into the KW region and bring their personal touch to the residents there.



For more information about franchising visit http://www.gusfranchising.com.



About GUS

GUS (www.gus.ca) is a Canadian based full-service Disaster Restoration Provider that has been operating for the past 25 years. With locations across the country, GUS is well known for providing high-quality work, coupled with professional open lines of communication for both the insured and insurer.



