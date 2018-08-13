GUS Partners with Total Restoration Services in Kelowna, Penticton, and Vernon, BC

Windsor, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2018 --Rene-Charles Landry, President of GUS (www.gus.ca) is pleased to announce that Total Restoration Services (www.totalrestoration.ca) has successfully partnered with GUS, adding three new locations in Kelowna, Penticton, and Vernon, BC to the fast-growing restoration network as GUS continues its rapid expansion across Western Canada.



Founded in 2002, Total Restoration Services is a full-service disaster restoration provider specializing in flood, fire, and storm damage restoration, mold remediation, cleaning, and storage services. After a devastating fire ripped though Okanagan Mountain Park in 2003, Total Restoration Services gained widespread recognition for their work cleaning, repairing, and restoring hundreds of affected homes. Since then, the team has attended many significant interprovincial disasters, including the 2013 floods in Alberta, the Fort McMurray fires of 2016, and the 2017 Kelowna floods. Total Restoration is also strongly committed to giving back to the community, regularly sponsoring local athletes, sports teams, charity events, and hosting events in the community.



The company's founder and President, Ken Malcolm, is a 36-year veteran of the restoration industry. After years of managing companies for other people, Ken decided it was time to start his own business, opening Total Restoration in Kelowna with a satellite location in Vernon. "Our amazing team has worked tirelessly over the last 16 years to build Total Restoration Services into the leading restoration company in the Okanagan Valley," Ken said. "GUS is the perfect partner for us – giving us a national presence while allowing us to maintain our uniqueness and the identity we worked so hard to create."



Marisa Wilson, Managing Partner of Total Restoration's Kelowna location, joined the team in a supervisory role, working her way up to project and general management and eventually co-ownership of the company with Ken. Marisa said, "We are an 'above and beyond' type of company where our homeowners or insureds always come first. With the GUS network, we now have access to additional resources so we can more easily provide our clients with the first-rate services they have come to expect from us."



Rob Nazer, Owner of Total Restoration's Penticton location, opened the site 10 years ago with just three employees. Today, employing over 20 people and having just relocated to a larger 6000 sq. ft. space, Rob is eager to see what the future holds. Rob said, "Our partnership with GUS is an integral next step in the evolution of Total Restoration Services. As part of such a well-established network, we're excited to be able to connect with more clients and develop stronger relationships with those in need of our help."



Conan Ackert joined Total Restoration's Vernon office in 2009 as a managing partner, and has since grown the business into the success it is today, employing more than 20 staff members and a large pool of reliable subcontractors. In 2017, Conan became its sole owner. "Each claim is unique, and in most cases our clients need us more than ever," Conan said. "Our staff are some of the most compassionate and reliable people you will ever meet. That's why we're excited to represent GUS in the Okanagan as part of a large network of like-minded professionals that share our values and our vision for providing exceptional customer service to our clients."



Rene-Charles Landry, President of GUS, comments, "We are thrilled to have Total Restoration Services on board. Their highly experienced team of professionals are at the top of their field and are unmatched in skill and dedication to their craft. They have built a fantastic reputation for themselves, not just as community leaders, but also as industry leaders in BC. Their diligent client-focused approach makes them truly stand out amongst the competition and has helped them grow their business into the success it is today. Total Restoration is a perfect fit for GUS, and we look forward to representing them on a national basis."



Media Contact:

Marisa Wilson, Managing Partner

Total Restoration Services Inc.

marisa@totalrestore.ca

www.totalrestoration.ca

1-888-491-3828



Jaime Smith, Franchise Coordinator

GUS Group Inc.

jaime.smith@gus.ca

www.gusfranchising.com

1-800-361-0911