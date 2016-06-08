GUS Temiskaming Opens Second Location in New Liskeard

Markham, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2016 --GUS (www.gus.ca) announced today that Robin Larochelle has successfully opened GUS Temiskaming in New Liskeard, Ontario. This location is Robin's second GUS franchise, further expanding the growing GUS portfolio of full-service restoration companies in Northern Ontario. Other locations in northern Ontario include Sault Ste. Marie & Kapuskasing. For the past decade, Robin Larochelle has had the pleasure of serving the Ville Marie, Quebec area providing disaster restoration, remediation, as well as specialized duct cleaning services. With Robin's in depth knowledge of insurance restoration work, GUS Temiskaming has become the service provider of choice for all community members in the Temiskaming region.



GUS Temiskaming is the latest franchisee to grow with the company as it expands across the country toward the goal of coverage in every major market by the end of 2018. Robin comments "For the past ten years we've had the pleasure of serving the community in and around Ville Marie. Now with our second location in New Liskeard, we are able to expand our geographical coverage and we are excited to bring our high level of quality service to the New Liskeard community."



Jonathan Christensen, Director of Franchise Development said "At a time when many in the marketplace are consolidating locations and minimizing offerings, the opening of Robin's second location is an excellent example of the best kind of franchise relationship: An efficient, dedicated and capable team on the ground, backed by a premium national network. We couldn't be prouder of Robin and his team for their successful growth and commitment to excellence."



About GUS

GUS (http://www.gus.ca) is a Canadian-based full-service Disaster Restoration Provider that has been operating for the past 24 years. With over 240 locations across the country, GUS is well known for providing high-quality work, coupled with professional open lines of communication for both the insured and insurer.



Contact:

Jonathan Christensen

Director of Franchise Development, GUS

Jonathan.Christensen@gus.ca