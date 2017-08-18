GUS's Hudson Restoration Expands Into the Muskoka Region

Markham, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2017 --Jonathan Christensen, Vice President of Franchise Development for GUS (www.gus.ca) is proud to announce the continued expansion of Hudson Restoration (http://hudsonrestoration.com) with the addition of their newest location in the Muskoka region. This marks the third territory for the expert team at Hudson Restoration, who have been providing high-quality disaster restoration services to the Toronto, and Markham areas since the company's inception in 2010.



Hudson Restoration is a full-service provider, equipped to deal with fire/smoke, water, and wind damage with rapid emergency response times. Additionally, they specialize in bio hazard and environmental remediation and have skillfully completed multiple heritage restoration projects in the Greater Toronto area to critical acclaim. With over 30 years of experience in the insurance loss industry, President Steve Hudson brings a wealth of knowledge and skill to the table, specializing in upscale residential and large commercial/industrial property loss. And it's a family affair: working alongside him in Operations is his right-hand man – his son Nick, who is committed to ensuring his father's vision is realized.



Steve Hudson comments, "It has long been a dream of ours to open a location in the beautiful and much sought-after Muskoka region, and we couldn't be happier to see that dream come to fruition. It's been a fantastic experience working with the great team at GUS who have helped us make this exciting new venture possible. Becoming part of their extensive network has opened up additional opportunities that have helped us achieve our goal of further expanding our business and reaching more people."



Nick Hudson adds, "Our partnership with GUS has given us the means to launch our business into this next phase of its evolution. Their support has been instrumental to our success and has made the process of opening a new branch that much smoother. We are thrilled to have been given the opportunity to bring to the residents of Muskoka our high standards of customer service and dedication to our craft."



Ethan Smith, Director of Business Development for GUS comments, "I have had the pleasure of working directly with Steve Hudson and his dedicated team at Hudson Restoration, and have witnessed firsthand their passion for helping people affected by devastating losses. Their craftsmanship is second to none, and their professionalism and integrity reflect the GUS banner well. I have no doubt that the newest location of Hudson Restoration will come to exceed all expectations and greatly benefit the Muskoka community."



Jonathan Christensen, Vice President of Franchise Development for GUS said, "This is the perfect next step for the Hudson Restoration team. To open the third territory in Ontario is a testament to their high level of expertize, hard work, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. We are excited for their latest venture and confident in their ongoing success as they continue to exemplify the GUS brand and grow their business into new markets."



About GUS

GUS is a full-service restoration provider that has delivered disaster relief to Canadians for over 25 years. Beginning from humble roots in Quebec City in 1991, GUS has expanded into a national company with locations across six provinces and growing.



