Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2018 --Soulful singer and songwriter, Jourdin Pauline makes her music scene debut with the release of her new much-anticipated single. Available now on every major music platform worldwide, the new seductive sensation is poised to take her stirring talents to the masses. With sensuality on tap, the music scene's latest artist leads with uncommon beauty and follows up with tunes strongly influenced by training and talent. Produced by Grammy-nominated producer Go Grizzly, Jourdin's new single entitled "TRASH (#TTWNA)" keeps it gritty to say the very least.



Now available on iTunes, Spotify, and Tidal among other music streaming platforms, Jourdin takes her charisma digital. Gaining momentum with an ever-growing fan base, she also takes her influence to the streets. A firm believer in philanthropy, she uses the power of her voice to make a difference with Artists Wanting AIDS and HIV Related Education (A.W.A.R.H.E.). The organization seeks to spread AIDS awareness.



To follow the new single, "TRASH," on social media use the hashtag #TTWNA.



For more information visit http://www.jourdinpauline.com.



About Jourdin Pauline

Jourdin Pauline is an artist who studied musical theater and performing arts at the South Bay Conservatory. The music artist studied piano, voice, and songwriting.



Listen at:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/trash-ttwna-single/1438780039?ls=1&app=itunes

https://www.soundcloud.com/jourdin-pauline



