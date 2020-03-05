GVS Provides High-Quality Smart Lighting Control System

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2020 --Smart lighting is entering smart home, outlining a new and smart lifestyle for people worldwide. Except from home, smart lighting is now also widely used in public constructions and people pay more and more attention to these buildings, which leads to a growing demand for smart lighting. Although it is profitable, GVS is committed to ensuring the high quality of intelligent lighting control system for building automation solution.



On January 30, 2020, the nominee list of KNX Awards 2020 was announced by KNX Association, and this GVS handed in two typical projects to apply for the Smart Public Construction Award: one is "Metro Transportation with 25 stations", and the other is "Beijing Daxing Airport Intelligent Lighting Control System". These two project have shown the power and rich experience of GVS in smart lighting control system. Up to now, GVS has successfully been nominated by KNX Awards in it's Public Transportation category, awaiting the final win during Frankfurt Light & Building this September, postponed because of the corona virus.



Metro intelligent lighting solution

At present, GVS is the leading force of metro/rail station automation company in the country. With K-BUS KNX system, GVS has successively enabled rail transit projects in Guangzhou, Jinan, Meizhou, Guiyang, Foshan, and many other major cities, finishing over 100 stations for its lighting and automation control system.



A typical example is the Guangzhou Metro System, started from 2018, GVS has successively finished the automation of the newly built metro line 13, line 14 and line 21, 42 stations were automated and over 20,000.00 KNX devices are installed there. Relying on the integrated monitoring system, the metro intelligent lighting solution of GVS can save more than 30% of the electric energy compared with the traditional electrical wiring. Also, the KNX time controller makes automatic timing control possible. With four scenario modes (normal, power-saving, fire, and outage mode), the subway station can be controlled centralized to realize various lighting scenarios.



Smart Airport Solution

Beijing Daxing International Airport, as one of the TOP 3 airports globally, has finished its last phase of installation in mid-2019. The airport is famous for its unique and elegant design as well as it's huge capacity for passengers, it's praised as one of "The New Seven Wonders Worldwide" by British Guardian. GVS, as the leader of the smart building in China, has participated in the airport automation in its decoration phase and successfully installed thousands of KNX components in the brand-new airport to enable smart lighting control, HVAC control etc. Till today, Daxing International Airport has become the biggest and most successful KNX airport project.



The smart airport solution of GVS improves the performance of airports like Beijing Daxing International Airport. The management of these airports now become so simple and easy because of the smart control system. The lighting under high precision, multi-terminal control is much more intelligent, contributing to energy saving and consumption reduction.

The one-time acceptance rate of projects conducted by GVS reaches 100%. Until now, GVS has successfully finished over 50 airport and metro automation with high-quality intelligent lighting solutions all over the world.



About GVS

Established in 1999, GVS GROUP has been devoting itself into R&D of KNX building control system as well as video door phone solution. With its highlighted capability in display (CRT/TFT) development and manufacture, the group has long been in the first rankings of suppliers for both



KNX building control system as well as IP/2 - Wire Video Door Phone system. As the FIRST native BOARD MEMBER of KNX CHINA and first-ranking VDP supplier, GVS provides professional IoT intelligent services for domestic and foreign customers by a variety of solutions of video intercom, smart home, smart public building, smart hotel, smart transportation, and smart medical care. The company now aims to become a "Smart IoT Service Provider" and "Connect the world and create value".



