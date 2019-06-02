GVS Smart Pioneer in the KNX Home Automation Protocol

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2019 --Guangzhou Video Star Intelligent Co., Ltd. is one of the first companies that managed to be a leader in the field of smart security and intelligent building control system. Established in 1999 with the goal of "Connecting the world and creating value" the company has its own research and development activities, innovative work, assembling, pre-sales, and after-sales services.



GVS Smart has dedicated itself to providing customers with products, services, and smart city solutions, such as video door phone solution, intelligent building control system, KNX/EIB system, etc. So far, with its strong field expertise, wide product range and integrating solution for building automation, GVS Smart has become one of the most reputable and advanced solution providers.



GVS Smart revolutionized intelligent security and smart building with the introduction of the 1st generation B/WCRT display module in 1999. In 2008 GVS Smart became the 1st KNX member in China, from that year, smart home and building became a strategic part in GVS. Today GVS is one of the leading suppliers for both KNX building control systems as well as the IP/2-Wire Video DoorPhone system.



With its expertise in the field of smart security and intelligent building control system, GVS Smart provides seamless experiences across all its services and products (with an estimation of 30000000+ products on the market). GVS Smart is serving more than 2000 customers in over a hundred countries. It is dedicated to offer the best products and services on earth, with its focus on the development line of "innovating technology and improving the quality of life".



GVS Smart has recently introduced the latest model of its KNX touch panel: a capacitive color touch screen with all KNX functions, a built-in temperature sensor, a highly customizable interface, as well as an independent and flexible programming software. With this product, GVS Smart brings modernity and effectiveness to its customers.



About GVS

GVS Group consists of a 400 professional team of talents with experience in IoT servers, including big data, cloud services, light artificial intelligence and many more. GVS Smart can also rely on a team of more than 100 people in charge of R&D. GVS Smart has cooperated with industry-leading real estate developers, brand owners, and integrators working for rail transit, medical care, pension institutions, and more fields.



