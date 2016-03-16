GWDC Introduces First Local STEM to STEAM3 Summer Program: Emphasis on Arts

Reston, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2016 --The acronym STEM—shorthand for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics—has quickly taken hold throughout education communities, but the Greater Washington Dance Center and many educational professionals suggest it may be missing another initial to make the combination more powerful. The idea? Move from STEM to STEAM, with an A for the arts. Then, cube the "M", by adding Movement and Music to the already existing Math.



Greater Washington Dance Center founder & owner, Gretchen Vogelzang, an early advocate of the move from "STEM to STEAM3," says "the arts are as integral to education as math or science." And, in fact, many education and policy leaders cite studies that indicate that the arts hold great potential to foster creativity and new ways of thinking that helps unleash STEM innovation. Vogelzang goes on to say, "There is creativity in STEM itself, and genius in it, ... but in arts education, there really is a reason to think out of the box, to accept the chaos that often comes from creativity. Artists and designers are risk takers, and they can think around corners." Vogelzang continues, "And, when you really think about it, Leonardo da Vinci is the personification of STEAM. da Vinci was painter, sculptor, scientist, engineer and inventor!"



"It's important to spark children's interest in STEAM3 at an early age," said Vogelzang. "This new STEAM3 program will pique young children's curiosity in the sciences by allowing them to discover and experiment in an informal, hands-on way, and with our partner, Mad Science, the children will get that hands on experience, but in a very entertaining way of instruction."



The summer program is designed for children, rising 1st graders (6 years old) to rising 9th graders, with a focus on flexible learning activities that engage children in interactive, self paced exploration.



