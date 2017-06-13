Gymboree Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2017 --The Gymboree Corporation ("Gymboree") filed for protection under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code as the retailer struggled to reorganize its debt. Gymboree 's bankruptcy petition indicated that it has 1,000 to 5,000 creditors, assets estimated at $756 million, and liabilities estimated at $1.36 billion.



Bankruptcy petitions were also filed by affiliates of Gymboree including:



17-32986 The Gymboree Corporation

17-32987 Giraffe Intermediate B, Inc.

17-32985 Gym-Card, LLC

17-32990 Gymboree Retail Stores, Inc.

17-32989 Gymboree Manufacturing Inc.

17-32991 Gymboree Operations, Inc.

17-32992 S.C.C. Wholesale, Inc.

17-32988 Gym-Mark, Inc.



Gymboree seeks these cases jointly administered under its chapter 11 case numbered 17-32986-KLP. The bankruptcy case is to be presided over by Judge Keith Phillips. Proposed counsel for Gymboree is the law firm of Kirkland & Ellis LLP.



The hearings on Gymboree's first day motions are scheduled for May 12th at 10:00 a.m. in the courtroom of Judge Phillips located in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, U. S. Courthouse, 701 E. Broad St., Room 5100, Richmond, VA 23219.



