Gymboree Seeks to Liquidate in Second Bankruptcy Filing in Two Years

The Gymboree Group ("Gymboree") is seeking to liquidate under chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code as the retailer filed bankruptcy for the second time in two years. Gymboree, except for its Janie and Jack business, has failed to recover following its emergence from bankruptcy in 2017.



Gymboree intends to use these proceedings to facilitate an orderly wind-down of all of its Gymboree and Crazy 8 store locations and operations, while continuing to pursue a going-concern sale of its Janie and Jack business and a sale of the intellectual property and online platform for Gymboree.



Bankruptcy petitions were also filed by affiliates of Gymboree including:



19-30258 Gymboree Group, Inc.

19-30252 Gymboree Intermediate Corporation

19-30257 Gymboree Holding Corporation

19-30253 Gymboree Wholesale, Inc.

19-30254 Gym-Mark, Inc.

19-30255 Gymboree Operations, Inc.

19-30250 Gymboree Distribution, Inc.

19-30256 Gymboree Manufacturing, Inc.

19-30249 Gymboree Retail Stores, LLC

19-30248 Gym-Card, LLC

19-30251 Gymboree Island, LLC



Gymboree seeks to have cases jointly administered under its chapter 11 case numbered 19-30258-KLP. The bankruptcy case is being presided over by Judge Keith Phillips. Proposed counsel for Gymboree is the law firm of Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP.



The hearings on Gymboree's first day motions are scheduled for January 17 at 11:00 a.m. in the courtroom of Judge Phillips located in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, U. S. Courthouse, 701 E. Broad St., Room 5100, Richmond, VA 23219.



