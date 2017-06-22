Gymboree Sets Deadline to File Proofs of Claim

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2017 --The Gymboree Corporation ("Gymboree") filed a motion to set deadlines for the filing of proofs of claim in its bankruptcy cases. Gymboree requests that the Bankruptcy Court establish August 4, 2017, at 5:00 p.m.,prevailing Eastern Time, as the last date and time for each entity (including individuals, partnerships, corporations, joint ventures, and trusts) to file proofs of claim based on pre-petition claims, including requests for payment under section 503(b)(9) of the Bankruptcy Code. Further, Gymboree requests that the Bankruptcy Court establish December 8, 2017, at 5:00 p.m., prevailing Eastern Time, as the last date and time for any governmental unit to file Proofs of Claim against Gymboree. The hearing on the motion to set deadlines for the filing of proofs of claim is set for July 11, 2017 at 1 p.m.



On June 11, 2017, Gymboree and its wholly-owned subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for restructuring under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, in Richmond, Virginia. Gymboree's cases are pending before the Honorable Keith Phillips and are jointly administered under Case No. 17-32986. On June 16, 2017, Gymboree filed its Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization and its Disclosure Statement, less than one week after filing for bankruptcy protection.



Filing a proof of claim can be deceptively difficult and may require the assistance of an experienced attorney. In fact, an improperly filed or late filed proof of claim may cause a creditor to forfeit their bankruptcy claim. Prime Clerk LLC has been set as Gymboree's noticing and claims agent.



The Gymboree Corporation Claims Processing Center

c/o Prime Clerk LLC

830 3rd Avenue, 3rd Floor

New York, NY 10022



