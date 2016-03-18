GYREO Is the Ultimate Customizable Wireless Motion Gadget

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2016 --GYREO, the revolutionary new motion gadget that allows users to customize for a variety of actions, is now live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



GYREO has pioneered a new category that promises to make the world a more interactive and customizable experience. GYREO is a button for life that captures motion in a way that helps users navigate their world.



GYREO is a multi-purpose, motion triggered device with a clickable button. With a built in 6-axis gyro sensor, BLE Bluetooth Module, and a rechargeable battery, GYREO is an amazingly smart-looking portable gadget.



"It all sparked off with a piece of Lego brick – a toy that we love when we grew up. It gave us the feeling of freedom to create anything we like without boundaries," says the GYREO Team, "This made us question, what can we do as creators to bring this magic back for the citizens of the digital age."



The motion enables users to act a shortcut for everyday life from managing entertainment centers, additional flair during presentations, measuring devices, a video game controller, a smart home controller, and more.



GYREO was designed around the importance that motion plays in people's lives; the way we engage, the way we feel, the way we move and communicate. GYREO has been designed for both casual users as well as developers. The device comes with an app that works for both iOS and Android. With the app, users are able to change the functions of GYREO anytime, anywhere.



"GYREO is a unique hybrid of both a finished consumer electronic and customizable tool that offers a stimulating experience for users to create and explore any motion or button activated features," says the GYREO Team, "Ultimately, we will be building a community for GYREO users to exchange ideas on motion technology, and this is where we will play a role in bringing good ideas into the reality."



To support that community the company has created a platform for developer to build bespoke applications with their own ideas. Not only is the SDK open source, the source code for the GYREO app will also be available, so no matter what level of coding users are at, they can easily customize GYREO to suit their needs.



GYREO starts at $26 with premium colors and and multiple models available at an additional cost.



GYREO is the first crowdfunding project of InnoTree Team. Their team consists of experienced professional from different fields bringing their talents to introduce technology that is changing the way users experience their world. Their team members specialized in design, App/software development, hardware development, server maintenance, hardware manufacturing and assembly. Each of our specialist had at least 10 years of experience in their relative fields.



