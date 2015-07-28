GYTBO Offers 'Mates Rates' to Make Lodging a Tax Return a Group Affair

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2015 --What could be easier than doing taxes on a smartphone in fifteen minutes? Possibly getting $10 off when a group of three or more do the same. GYTBO or, Get Your Tax Back Online, gives Australians that option. Either online via a web app or onsite at six locations in Melbourne, GYTBO offers 'mates rates' for groups of three or more. So that's a fifteen minute time commitment, a refund in two weeks, and a $49 cost online. Can anyone say, "Where's my mates?"



Co-founded by tax accounting specialists Nathan Kerr and Kelly Tobin GYTBO is the result of 1000s of interviews whereby the findings were clear. Australians want two things when it comes to lodging a tax return - affordable convenience. So the accountants took their cue. They created a web app that could be used safely across all devices to complete a tax return quickly.



But what about actually seeing an accountant that's available to work around a schedule? That's when the next sweep of brilliance occurred. Kerr and Tobin launched GYTBO kiosks with accountants on demand in six malls around Melborne. Then they employed a #taxpert, A.K.A. senior accountant, to roam the city allowing people to ask them difficult questions about all things tax. From the looks of it, these people love what they do.



Providing another boon for affordability, GYTBO customers have the option to pay nothing at the time of service. Fees can be taken from the refund. Pricing starts at $59 online and $79 onsite. The friends discount of $10 off can be had with the mere mention of #M8SRATES.



For more information visit http://www.gytbo.com.au



Enjoy #taxtipsau blogs and useful common deduction information on GYTBO social media.



About GYTBO

Launched in 2014, GYTBO is a tax service web app that allows users to do a tax return in an average of fifteen minutes. Useful on laptop, tablet or smartphone, GYTBO also has six physical locations in Melbourne for onsite help. GYTBO addresses industry specific questions including sole traders, defence force personnel and health professionals among myriad others.



GYTBO physical locations include: Keilor Shopping Centre, Westfield Southland, Westfield Plenty Valley, Bayside Shopping Centre, Brimbank Shopping Centre and Westfield Fountain Gate.



