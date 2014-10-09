Digiarty Takes the Lead in Apple's Next-Gen H.265 Video Encoding Technology Support

Sichuan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2014 --Digiarty Software, a multimedia software developer and also a high-end technology challenger, hits a milestone by completing a major kernel update on WinX HD Video Converter for Mac, which succeeds in becoming one of the first video audio products in the world that support the breakthrough H.265/HEVC video codec. Directly leaping from V5.0.7 to 5.5.0, the Mac video converter has been increased to a striking 83X faster conversion speed, compared with 32X in the past.



According to Wikipedia, High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC), tentatively named as s H.265 and H.NGVC (Next-generation Video Coding), is a video compression standard next to H.264/MPEG-4 AVC and is claimed to double the data compression ratio and support 8K UHD videos (up to 8192x4320 resolution). It has been applied in iPhone 6 and large 6 Plus for encoding and decoding FaceTime video calls over cellular.



Formally approved as a standard on April 13, 2013, H.265 is only developed to the second edition currently, so it is still considered as the next-generation video codec before it is used widely. After updating, the latest version of WinX HD Video Converter for Mac can already enable users to convert AVCHD, M2TS, MTS, MKV and so on to HEVC/H.265 videos; in the meantime, it supports converting H.265 videos to H.264, MP4, AVI, TS, MOD, TOD, WMV, MP4, VOB, MPEG, MOV and any other mainstream video formats and video files playable on iPad, iPhone, Samsung, HTC, WP8, Surface and other portable devices.



WinX HD Video Converter for Mac is the Mac edition of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe which is well known for the versatility. Functioning mainly as a SD/HD video converter, it is also designed to download online videos, make photo slideshows, record Mac screens and videos and edit videos basically. It can make various videos compatible with iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Mini with Retina Display, iPad Air, Apple TV 3, iTunes 12, Samsung Galaxy Note 4, Note Edge, Galaxy S5 Mini, Tab S, HTC One M8, Surface Pro 3, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One and any other latest mobile phones, tablets and game consoles.



According to Digiarty, WinX HD Video Converter for Mac has not only added with new output profiles for H.265/HEVC video, but also enhanced the encoding engine to reach 83X real-time faster speed. "It is an unbelievable speed improvement, but we are testing the stability from our users and will surely take the valuable advises. Besides, we will extend the new technology to other Windows and Mac software including WinX DVD Ripper Platinum as soon as possible." said Jack, CEO of Digiarty Software Inc.



Everybody can enjoy up to 60% off discount on the Mac (H.265) video converter and DVD ripper developed by Digarty due to the autumn promotion before October 15, 2014. The latest version of WinX HD Video Converter for Mac that supports H.265 video is available at $29.95 only at

Digiarty Software, Inc. specializes in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS (10.10 included) and iOS (8 included), which provides personal and home-use video audio software across Apple, Android, Microsoft, Samsung, HTC, Google, Sony and other platforms or devices, including DVD ripper, Video Converter, Free DVD Author, DVD Copy, multimedia streaming app, etc.