H. William Wolfson, DC, MS, Earns Master Planner Advanced StudiesSM (MPASSM) Designation from the College for Financial Planning

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2013 --American Financial Advisors, Inc., announces that H. William Wolfson, DC, MS, Director of Professional Services and Individual Advisory Representative (IAR), has earned his Master Planner Advanced Studies SM (MPASSM) Designation from the College for Financial Planning. He is also a registered representative with Foothill Securities, Inc. American Financial Advisors and Foothill Securities, Inc. are not affiliated firms.



Individuals who hold the MPASSM designation have completed a Master of Science degree with a major in personal financial planning or financial analysis. The program delves deeply into personal financial planning or investment-related content using research-based coursework and real-world case studies. Graduates of the program are required to demonstrate critical thinking skills and complex problem-solving techniques.



After retiring from an active and successful chiropractic practice, Dr. Wolfson enrolled in The College of Financial Planning. Successfully passing the rigorous CFP® (Certified Financial Planner) examination, Dr. Wolfson continued his studies at the College and obtained his MS Personal Financial Planning. Dr. Wolfson is a candidate for CFP® certification.



About American Financial Advisors, Inc.

American Financial Advisors, Inc. a registered investment advisor founded in 1989 with offices in Florida and New York, offers wealth advisory services. Its focus is open, transparent, fee-based investment management and financial planning. AFA promotes the highest standards of fiduciary financial planning consisting of integrity, accountability, service, performance and innovation for its clients. For additional information visit http://www.AFAdvisors.com. Dr. Wolfson can be followed on Twitter at https://twitter.com/DrBillWolfson or on LinkedIn.