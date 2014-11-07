H2 (Happiness by Health) Launches Indiegogo Campaign for Hypertension Patients

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2014 --H2 is the world's first wearable blood pressure monitor. Aside from the wearable device, there is a companion mobile app.



Mr. Lee, H2 founder, took the first step to the medical equipment industry after graduate college and constantly working on developing medical devices.



Due to Mr Lee's experience in high blood pressure, he felt the need for convenience and care of existing blood pressure monitor. That's what inspired the creation of the H2.



H2 improves the inconvenience of existing blood pressure monitor such as bulky, heavy, uncomfortable usage. H2 Care Service allows the wearer to continuously monitor their own blood pressure with the application. H2 is in the form of a combination of blood pressure measurement and activity tracker of the existing market. H2 is not only for the hypertension patients, it's designed for all people.



Mr. Lee hopes that the H2 will be accessible to all people, and it needs funding.



On the Oct 31, H2 had Launched at Indiegogo and is promoting the "Walk together Campaign."



Differentiation point with other funding case is "Walk Together Campaign".



H2 via the "Walk Together Campaign" has planned to donate a number of devices for hypertension patients (the specific amount will be determined by the final funding total). Also, H2 has a plan for continuous secondary development of the product at the time of achieving a successful funding.



G&P Company joined "Walk Together Campaign" and G&P Company representative expect that "Walk Together Campaign "will become the hope for hypertension patients around the world.



H2 project has started to hope and keep human's healthy life. We spent time agonizing over to make better user experience and user interface. H2 will be life partner for your healthy life. Please keep eye on our project. Let's "Walk together, Take a look around"