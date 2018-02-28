Habitat for Humanity of Teller County Celebrates Grand Opening at Clocktower Condos in Woodland Park

Nine Families Will Move into the Units in March
Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2018 --Habitat for Humanity of Teller County began the remarkable transformation of the Lofthouse Inn hotel into nine, affordable housing condo units for local families in early June, 2016. The project, called the Clock Tower Condos, located at 222 E. Henrietta Ave in Woodland Park, Colorado, has been a labor of love for this local Habitat affiliate and the deserving families who will begin moving into their new units in March.
The project started when Habitat for Humanity of Teller County became one of eight nationally-selected affiliates for the 2016 Home Builders' Blitz. Home Builders' Blitz is a program within Habitat International, which recruits professional builders and contractors, bringing them to the build site for a coordinated build. The Home Builders' Blitz is a partnership to build, renovate and repair homes across the United States.
"To kick things off, the Home Depot Foundation provided 200 volunteers, who built all the interior walls, started on landscaping, and demolition. In the last 18 months, we've had the enthusiastic participation of more than 640 community volunteers, collegiate and church groups, Habitat families and local builders who provided over 20,000 volunteer hours," said Jamie Caperton, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Teller County.
In addition to the support of local business, Park State Bank and Trust, Foxworth- Galbraith Lumber, the Teller County Home Builders Association and more than 10 Teller County area contractors were involved in the project from start to finish. "We have had grants in the amount of $139,000, in-kind donations of more than $210,000 and individual donations of more than $98,000," said Caperton. "Also, through partnership with the Woodland Park Community Church, two of the units will be designated as transitional housing - the first transitional housing units in Teller County. These units will be home to families for a period of one-year while they wait for permanent housing to become available."
Each of the Clock Tower Condo units were completely updated and brought up to code, with brand new Whirlpool appliances. The units are right across the street from the Woodland Park Public Library, Memorial Park, the Ute Pass Cultural Center, Midland Pavilion, and just down the street from the Woodland Park High School.
Gail Wingerd, a new unit owner, has been a Habitat for Humanity volunteer for 12+ years and was one of the first people to apply for housing at the Clock Tower Condos. "It's been a true blessing for me to be able to have this opportunity," said Wingerd. "I have lived in the Teller County community for 20 years and America's Mountain is my home. This is a wonderful opportunity for people who need a hand up to be able to own their own home and get stability for their family. It makes you a true part of the community."
"This is a wonderful program and I wish more Habitat affiliates nationwide would look at projects like this in the future and refurbish buildings into condos for families and single women with children who have limited budgets," said Wingerd."
"I just can't say 'Thank You' enough to our partner Park State Bank and Trust and especially to their board of directors who believed in our vision and made this project possible from the very beginning," said Caperton.
"I am so excited and ready for these families to move in! So many different types of people came together to make this happen. Our Teller County community was responsible for transforming something that everybody thought was an eyesore into what it is today with so many people finding their way to touch the project and make it a success," Caperton said.
Clock Tower Condo homeowners purchased their homes through a USDA loan and they will each pay an affordable mortgage between $500 and $650 each month. Additionally, each family completed homebuyer education courses and were required to contribute 300 - 400 hours of "sweat equity" (volunteer hours spent working on their home).
Clock Tower Condo Celebration
The Clocktower Condos are completed, and families are moving in. "Please join us for celebratory cocktails and hors d'oeuvres to highlight completion of this wonder project," Caperton said. "Without the support of so many, these families would not have the privilege of home ownership."
Location: Shining Mountain Golf Course Event Center.
Date: March 9th
Time: 6-7:30 p.m.
RSVP by March 1 to vince@tellerhabitat.org.
About The Project
The Lofthouse Motel was built in 1968 as teacher housing and then became a popular 24-room hotel overlooking Pikes Peak and then sat vacant for a decade. Habitat for Humanity of Teller County has given the building new life by renovating it into nine affordable-housing condos.
Learn more at www.tellerhabitat.org.
About Habitat for Humanity Teller County
People in Teller County and all over the world partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call HOME. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Other projects completed in the community include Las Casas in Woodland Park, a Historic Housing Project in Cripple Creek and 31 homes throughout Teller County.
Learn more at www.tellerhabitat.org.
About perini & associates
perini & associates. Taking public relations to new levels. For information about this news release contact perini & associates at 719.651.5943 or email newsmedia@periniassociates.com.