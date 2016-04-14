Habitat for Humanity of Teller County to Rehab Lofthouse Motel Property

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2016 --Habitat for Humanity of Teller County has acquired the Lofthouse Motel in Woodland Park to provide affordable housing for those families who meet criteria of being in the low to medium income bracket.



When in use, the Lofthouse Motel at 222 E. Henrietta Ave., had 24 rooms for guests. "We will rehab the structure so that we can provide nine attractive condos," said Jamie Caperton, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity of Teller County. "Our goal is to begin to reduce the shortfall of available rental and sale housing in our community to meet the needs of our workforce."



Locally it is estimated that there is a need to build 200 houses annually in the range of $150,000-$175,000 to meet the needs of local workforce and low income housing (this includes both rental and for sale housing).



Currently on the horizon, America West has plans for a 24 unit work force housing unit apartment complex, and Habitat for Humanity has been building 3-4 single family homes per year.



"This project adds nine more units to that number in this building year bringing our total to 14 families placed this year: Three in Cripple Creek, two in Sherwood Forest and now nine in Woodland Park," Caperton said.



In order for a family to qualify for affordable housing they must meet the 30-60 % AMI (Area Median Income) criteria which classifies them of being in the low to medium income bracket.



"Homes are NOT given away," Caperton said. "This is a common misconception."



"Families must qualify for the loan, they must complete the Homebuyer Education Course and they must complete 300-400 hours of 'sweaty equity' on the project," she said.



Caperton says that public service workers (teachers, fire, police, etc.) will be able to qualify. "Yes we are specifically targeting those populations as well veterans and other public service workers who qualify," Caperton said.



Rehab plans will start soon with the goal of being complete by September 15, 2016. "We will start with drywall tear-out, landscape rip out and some exterior work on May 11th," she said. "Then the rest of May will be dedicated to interior redesign by the trades."



Being planned are two and three bedroom units with one unit specifically handicapped oriented.



Some of the features:



- Whirlpool will provide a full set of appliances as a donation to each condo.

- Centralized facility for laundry.

- CenturyLink will wire each condo with CAT5 for phone and WIFI.



"Though the condos will be unfurnished, many families will receive gracious donations of furnishings from volunteers and other donors who want to provide items to help turn the unit into a wonderful home," Caperton said. "Families will be able to pick their flooring, cabinets, paint, carpet etc., within a certain price range. They are a very nice grade."



Nationally, Habitat for Humanity hosts a "Builder's Blitz" event. Caperton says that work on the Lofthouse will be included in this annual event. "June 6-10th during Builder's Blitz we will give the property its new design and look both inside and out."



Final finish work will occur during June and July so that families can target moving in during August and September after they have finished their classes and sweat equity.



Volunteers Needed

"YES! Just contact our office or log onto http://tellerhabitat.org/ways-to-volunteer/ to sign-up and to find out what type of volunteer skills are needed," she said.



Seeking Donations

The dollar goal for fund raising is set at $1,080,386. "This includes both building acquisition and construction," Caperton said.



Donations will be used to cover upfront construction costs. "When houses are sold the proceeds from the sales will reseed the construction fund for future builds," she said.



Additionally, people can donate materials. "We have a long list of product needs for this project. They need to contact us to see if it is among the list of needed product," Caperton said. "We have a very vibrant list of national sponsors participating in the project and we need to make sure they don't conflict."



Family Qualification

Use these links to learn how to qualify and steps families must take to be considered for a condo.



http://tellerhabitat.org/our-programs/home-ownership/program-qualifications/



http://tellerhabitat.org/our-programs/home-ownership/how-to-apply/



About Habitat for Humanity of Teller County

700 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park, CO Mailing Address P.O. Box 339, Woodland Park, CO 80866

People in Teller County and all over the world, partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call HOME. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. "With our help, Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families," Caperton said. Other projects completed in the community include Las Casas in Woodland Park, Historic Housing Project in Cripple Creek and 31 homes in Teller County.



