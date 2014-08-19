Hacker Accounting Reminds Business Owners That Tax Returns Are Due in September

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2014 --Hacker Accounting loves helping business owners. One way they do this is by helping owners prepare and file their taxes. With so many rules, regulations, and deadlines to be aware of, some business owners might not know that an important deadline is approaching.



Hacker Accounting wants to make sure that business owners know that September 15 is the final deadline to file corporate tax returns for 2013.



This is strictly for businesses that filed an extension on last year’s tax returns. September 15 simply marks the 6-month deadline of this extension. Companies will need to fill out either Form 1120, Form 1120S or Form 1065, depending on their circumstances.



For business owners who need help filing these returns, please give Hacker Accounting a call at (602) 375-5251.



About Hacker Accounting

When it comes to your finances, whether it's for personal or business purposes, each and every detail counts. Hacker Accounting understands this, and we're here to provide you with quality services in a variety of different financial areas. As one of the leading firms in the Phoenix AZ area, you can be sure that our accountants are knowledgeable and experienced in the areas that matter most.



Hacker Accounting

13201 N 35th Ave #3b

Phoenix, AZ 85029

(602) 375-5251

http://www.hackeraccounting.com