Hacker Accounting Will Participate in Home & Garden Show in Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2014 --Hacker Accounting is pleased to announce it will be participating in the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show on July 18th, 19th, and 20th.



The event will be held at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Phoenix, AZ, and it is expected to attract hundreds of visitors. For those interested in financial matters, Hacker Accounting will be there to answer any questions on everything from taxes to bookkeeping or how to form an LLC.



The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show is held semi-annually and showcases goods and services from a variety of local Arizona companies. Visitors can find information on gardening, DIY projects and more as well as talk to trusted service providers.



For more information on the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show or Hacker Accounting’s participation, please call (602) 375-5251 or visit Hacker Accounting online.



About Hacker Accounting

When it comes to your finances, whether it's for personal or business purposes, each and every detail counts. Hacker Accounting understands this, and we're here to provide you with quality services in a variety of different financial areas. As one of the leading firms in the Phoenix AZ area, you can be sure that our accountants are knowledgeable and experienced in the areas that matter most.



Hacker Accounting

13201 N 35th Ave #3b

Phoenix, AZ 85029

(602) 375-5251

www.hackeraccounting.com