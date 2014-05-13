Hacker Accounting Works All Year Long to Meet Your Unique Financial Situation

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2014 --Hacker Accounting of Phoenix, Arizona wants to remind people that even though April 15th has come and gone that doesn’t mean your local accountant is sleeping on the job...and neither should you. If you’re a non-profit or one of the few who filed an extension on your tax returns, tax season isn’t over for you quite yet.



For non-profits, filing an IRS Form 990 is mandatory, and the deadline for this generally falls on May 15th for most companies. Even though non-profits are tax-exempt, meaning they do not pay federal taxes, this doesn’t mean that they aren’t responsible for filing an annual return. This annual return, known as a Form 990, is used to gather information on an organization’s mission, programs, and finances. The financial report is due on the 15th day of the 5th month after the end of the organization’s taxable year. Therefore, if an organization follows the calendar year, their 2013 IRS Form 990 would be due on May 15th, 2014. Tax-exempt organizations can either file this themselves or they can contact a local accounting firm, like Hacker Accounting, to do it for them.



While May 15th is just around the corner, the time to file an extension for a federal tax return has already passed. Using IRS Form 4868, individuals should have requested an automatic extension of time to file their individual income tax return before the April 15th deadline. This then gives them a six-month extension, making the new deadline to complete and return their paperwork October 15th, 2014.



In both cases, time is ticking away, and Hacker Accounting wants to make sure you file your paperwork before it’s too late. Whatever your situation may be, Hacker Accounting can help.



About Hacker Accounting

When it comes to your finances, whether it's for personal or business purposes, each and every detail counts. Hacker Accounting understands this, and we're here to provide you with quality services in a variety of different financial areas. As one of the leading firms in the Phoenix AZ area, you can be sure that our accountants are knowledgeable and experienced in the areas that matter most.



