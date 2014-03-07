HaitiTechNews.com Becomes the Leading Technology Portal in Haiti, Informs About All Latest Tech News

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2014 --HaitiTechNews.com now becomes the leading technology portal in Haiti. It is a primary source that updates all the latest technology news updates to help the start-ups and organizations from different sectors.



The company is functioning since 2012 by updating Haiti news on technology, which was not so evident in the nation, says Henry Beaucejour, the Founder of HaitiTechNews. According to him, “Our intention is to bring updated information of technology, which is forgotten long time back here. We update all the latest happenings in the technology world that helps people in different sectors since 2012.”



The organization targets not just start up businesses, but also private sectors, government sectors and students. People involved in diverse sectors need to be updated about the technology happenings in the present time and HaitiTechNews.com serves this purpose, says a spokesperson of the organization.



He also adds, “We update about the technology news from different fields. For example, you can get updated technology information related to infrastructure, business, games, security, mobile, software, web and videos.”



The Haiti news website lists recent technology news and updates according to different categories. The website visitors can easily trace the news they want to get by browsing through the respective categories.



“I own a small firm in Haiti that works for software development. It is essential to remain updated about the latest technology news associated with software development and I thank the team of HaititechNews for making my job easier,” says Peter Jones, Haiti.



Haititech News was the first technology news portal and within less than two years, it has become one of the websites getting maximum visits every day.



About Haititech News

