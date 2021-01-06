Haller-Zaremba Insurance Agency Offers Commercial Insurance in Plainview and Huntington, New York

Williston Park, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2021 --Haller-Zaremba Insurance Agency is a full-service, independent insurance agency that caters to the people of New York. This agency offers both personal and commercial insurance solutions. Being an independent insurance agency, Haller-Zaremba Insurance Agency prioritizes their clients' needs above all and solely works for them, not any particular insurance carrier. The professionals working at this agency help their clients compare car insurance in Huntington and East Meadow, New York offered by multiple carriers, to identify the perfect one that meets their coverage requirements and comes under their budget.



Commercial insurance for business property provides coverage for repairing or replacing business property that is stolen, lost, or damaged. It also covers commercial buildings, furniture, supplies, inventory, and equipment. Entrepreneurs who own or rent a business premise or have valuable items such as computers and specialized equipment should ideally invest in such policies. Commercial property insurance plan can be purchased as a separate policy or as a part of a business owner's policy or commercial package policy.



Builders risk insurance policies protect a person's or organization's insurable interest in materials, fixtures, and equipment awaiting installation or during the construction or renovation of a building, in case those items sustain physical loss or damage. Builders' risk policies can be purchased by multiple people, including homeowners/property owners, builders, contractors, development/investment companies, retail companies, and school districts. These policies are available for new construction, remodeling, and installations.



About Haller-Zaremba Insurance Agency

Haller-Zaremba Insurance Agency offers risk management solutions to the people of East Meadow, Huntington, Mineola, Plainview, Rockville Centre, Williston Park, and nearby areas.