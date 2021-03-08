Haller-Zaremba Insurance Agency Offers Well-Rounded Plans for Auto Insurance in Plainview, New York

Williston Park, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2021 --Haller-Zaremba Insurance Agency is a family-owned and operated, independent insurance agency. It offers personal and commercial insurance in Plainview, New York, and has been a part of the industry for more than eight decades.



The risks of car mishaps have become extremely common today. People often have to bear a considerable financial burden due to such instances. In addition to paying for high medical bills resulting from car accident injuries, one would also have to deal with significant vehicle repair charges. To make this financial load off their shoulders, people must invest in a good car insurance plan.



Haller-Zaremba Insurance Agency would be the ideal destination to purchase auto insurance in Plainview, New York. They offer both collision car insurance as well as comprehensive car insurance policies to their clients. Collision auto insurance insures the policyholders against collision damage suffer by their vehicle caused during an accident. On the other hand, comprehensive auto insurance would provide coverage against all further physical damage caused to a due to events like fire, theft, flood, and vandalism.



Options for car insurance offered by Haller-Zaremba Insurance Agency typically include liability, medical payments, and personal injury protection coverage. Liability coverage pays for injuries and damages when the policyholder is at fault in an automobile accident. Medical Payments coverage pays medical expenses up to a particular limit for the policyholder and passengers of their car who have gotten injured, no matter who is at fault. Personal injury protection pays for medical and rehabilitative expenses, replacement services, funeral expenses, and loss of income while injured and unable to work.



The experienced and knowledgeable agents of Haller-Zaremba Insurance Agency try to understand their clients' specific requirements and subsequently recommend them coverage solutions on that basis. They try to provide the most cost-effective auto insurance plans available to their discerning clients.



