Haller-Zaremba Insurance Agency Provides Comprehensive Plans for Liability Insurance in East Meadow and Huntington, New York

Modern businesses rely on liability insurance to reduce their financial burden in the scenario of inevitable unforeseen mishaps. Accidents and injury may occur on a business property at any point in time, and liability insurance is needed to cover the expenses arising due to these incidents. There are two essential types of liability insurance required by businesses today, professional liability insurance and general liability insurance.



Professional liability, also called errors and omissions insurance, covers the entrepreneur and their company if a mistake is made in their professional services. If an entrepreneur is threatened with a third-party lawsuit saying they were negligent in their professional services or didn't meet their contract requirements, the expenses incurred due to it would be covered under professional liability. On the other hand, a general liability insurance policy covers property damage, bodily injuries, or any further physical damage suffered by a third-party in the entrepreneur's business premise. Through Haller-Zaremba Insurance Agency, people can invest in both these types of liability insurance in East Meadow and Huntington, New York.



