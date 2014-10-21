Halloween Safety Tips for Kids and Dog Owners from Doggone Safe

Suffern, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2014 --Halloween is lots of fun for kids, but many dogs will be confused or upset by kids in strange costumes and by lots of people coming to the door, but never being invited in. Doggone Safe offers the following tips for dog owners, kids and parents:



Dog Owners:



- Secure your dog behind a closed door or in a crate in a room away from the front door or the party if children are meeting at your house.



- Give him a Kong or other hollow chew toy stuffed with hotdog, Rollover or other soft dog treats or a favourite chew toy. Freeze it for even longer lasting fun.



- Play music or leave a TV or radio playing in the dog’s room to help mask the sounds of the activity at the front door.



- Close drapes so that the dog does not see people coming and going through the window.



- If you have a dog that barks at the sound of the doorbell, disconnect it or watch for trick-or-treaters so that they do not have to ring or knock.



- Puppies and dogs that like to chase can get overly excited by costumes with dangly bits or streaming material. Supervise very carefully if you have a dog that may try to play with your children’s costumes while they are wearing them. Teach kids to Be a Tree and stand still if the dog does start nipping at their costume since the more they move, the more excited the dog will get.



- Keep your dogs (and cats) indoors around Halloween time. Pets have been stolen, injured or poisoned as part of Halloween pranks or other rituals.



Kids and Parents:



- Avoid houses if you can hear a dog barking behind the door, you can see a dog behind a screen door or you see a dog tied up in the yard or barking behind a fence.



- Never approach any dog, even if you know him. He may not recognize you in your costume.



- If an owner opens the door and there is a dog there, just stay still and wait for the dog owner to put the dog away. You can tell them you do not want to come near the dog. Do not move toward the person and dog. Wait for them to come to you to give you your candy. Wait for them to close the door before you turn and leave.



- If a dog escapes just stand still and Be a Tree (hands folded in front, watching your feet). He will just sniff you and then move on. Wait for the owner to come and get the dog before you turn away.



- If you meet a loose dog, Be a Tree and wait until it goes away.



- It is best to ignore other people’s dogs on Halloween if you meet them out walking. The dog may be worried about all the strange creatures that are out and about. Even if you know the dog, he may not recognize you in your costume.



Doggone Safe wishes everyone a safe and happy Halloween!



Our spokesperson, recording artist Kaylin Roberson, is available for interview about our Halloween tips and her own story of overcoming a serious facial dog attack to pursue her dreams as a musician and to provide inspiration through her music to other kids facing life’s challenges. To arrange an interview with Kaylin, contact larry@larryspann.com



For general information please visit the Doggone Safe website at www.doggonesafe.com, call 877-350-3232 or email doggonesafeinfo@doggonesafe.com.