Halo House Animal Resort Announces New Website Launch

Franklinville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2019 --Halo House Animal Resort is proud to announce the launch of the all-new www.halohouseanimalresort.com brand website. The new site offers greater ease-of-use and new content including an updated Virtual Tour, YouTube channel access and more.



"Our new website is one of many improvements we've rolled out for our 20th Anniversary", says Kathy Tanguay, General Manager of Halo House. "It will allow our regular guests and newcomers alike to have an even better experience by offering easy online reservations, more great content and as always, access to our live 'Ruff' Cam feed and all of the information our guests are looking for."



Over the next several weeks, Halo House also plans to release new content periodically on the website, including blogs and photos.



"Between our Franklinville location renovations, our new services and specials and now, the new website, we're working to provide the optimal guest experience going into 2020", says Tanguay. "We encourage all of our guests and prospective visitors to go to the new halohouseanimalresort.com and see all we have to offer."



Halo House Animal Resort's brand new website can be viewed online now at www.halohouseanimalresort.com.