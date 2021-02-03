Halo House Animal Resort Partners with the Dog Gurus for Annual Daycare Games Event

Franklinville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2021 --Halo House Animal Resort is proud to announce that it will participate in the Daycare Games, an interactive event created by leading pet care resource, The Dog Gurus.



"We are excited to take part in the Daycare Games this year", says Kathy Tanguay, General Manager of Halo House. "Halo House has had a long standing relationship with The Dog Gurus and we feel this program is a great way to gauge the success of our Doggie Day Camp against some of the best pet care centers in the country."



The Dog Gurus, who have put together industry standards for operating a safe dog day care in their ebook, "The Four E's of Excellence in Off-Leash Play" detail the exact exercises that help pet care providers like Halo House take better care of pets and have provided them to members of their online community at www.TheDogGurus.com.



The competition results can also be viewed at The Dog Gurus' website.



"The Daycare Games are a fun, unique way to get the most out of our Doggie Day Camp program", says Tanguay. "We are pleased to take part in this event and expect it to be a great experience for our team and all of our day camp guests, as well."



For more about our Doggie Day Camp program, please visit www.halohouseanimalresort.com.