Halo House Animal Resort Receives OPCLC Certifications

Franklinville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2017 --The Outstanding Pet Care Learning Center (OPCLC) has recently awarded certificates to Halo House Animal Resort employees who have successfully completed their Level One program. Brianna Kolansky, Randi Warner and Samayyah Oden are among the recipients of the prestigious industry certification.



"We're very proud to have a qualified staff at our locations that not only understands the needs of our clients' pets, but how to offer the exceptional, individual care they need during their stay with us.", says Kathy Tanguay, General Manager of Halo House. "Every pet is different, so we must remain dedicated to learning and applying our knowledge to every aspect of our business. The OPCLC certification is another great accolade that we are honored to have achieved."



OPCLC courses offer training for overnight dog boarders, trainers, groomers and pet day care operators. Outstanding Pet Care Learning Center's programs are highly regarded throughout the pet care industry as a "gold standard" for facilities and their staff.



"Halo House strives to deliver the best experience for our visiting pets and their owners", says Tanguay. "Recognition from the OPCLC program and our adherence to their training will help our team to continue providing the highest level of service."



To learn more about OPCLC, please visit www.opclearningcenter.com.



About Halo House Animal Resort

Halo House Animal Resort is one of the area's most recognized and rapidly-growing pet care providers with locations in Franklinville, Sicklerville and Deptford in Gloucester County, New Jersey.



Offering lodging, grooming, day camp and training services; Halo House Animal Resort is a "home away from home" for pets. For more information about Halo House, please visit our website at www.halohouseanimalresort.com.