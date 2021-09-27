Kazan, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2021 --Since 2020, ICL Services has been cooperating with a large network of Halva automated parcel lockers for storage and release of goods in large stores. The Company operates in more than 75 cities in Russia.



PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES

Snaryad Field Staff Management System



KEY CHALLENGES

During the 2020 pandemic, Halva increased the number of parcel lockers in the Russia, which necessitated their efficient and timely maintenance. It was important for the Customer that the contractor had similar experience and a wide service area. ICL Services had the required experience with automated storage systems and offered its services.



GOALS AND OBJECTIVES

Provide installation, configuration and maintenance of Halva parcel lockers throughout Russia.



OUR IMPLEMENTED SOLUTION

ICL Services engineers started servicing Halva parcel lockers in May 2020. The Customer delivers the parcel lockers, and ICL Services engineers mount them, install the software, connect service and user cells, and perform troubleshooting if necessary. To restore the operability of parcel lockers and the availability of services for Halva's customers, ICL Services engineers throughout Russia go to the sites and solve problems that affect the operability of the equipment.



All requests of the Customer are recorded in the Snaryad system, and most of them are resolved in less than 8 hours from the moment of first contact. An on-site engineer analyses the situation and, if possible, solves the problem ? restores the power supply / communication channel or reboots the parcel locker. If an engineer needs advice to solve more complex problems, he/she contacts the staff of the ICL Services Technical Assistance Centre (TAC), which consists of highly qualified engineers. When contacting TAC, field engineers receive timely and effective assistance with complex problems.



In addition to resolving incidents, the parcel locker support service includes regular preventive maintenance, which reduces the number of equipment failures.



In six months, ICL Services engineers have installed over 900 parcel lockers in over 75 cities; several hundred requests are processed locally every month. The quality of service is under the control of the project management team, and the actual service level is 98%, which is in line with the Service Level Agreement (SLA) between ICL Services and the Customer. The Customer's parcel lockers are served by more than 200 engineers throughout Russia. The Customer has direct access to the statistical data of the project (the number of equipment failures, the number of visits, certificates of work performed, and the level of service, taking into account the SLA).



ACHIEVED RESULTS

Thanks to the transfer of parcel locker maintenance to the ICL Services team:



- The costs of mounting parcel lockers throughout Russia have been reduced



- The rate of expansion of the network of Halva parcel lockers has been increased both in quantitative and geographical terms



- The downtime of parcel lockers because of breakdowns has been reduced thanks to quick response to requests and a high level of competence of engineers



- A unified system for assessing the quality of work has been created



ICL Services continues to install and maintain Customer's parcel lockers. In the coming months, Halva plans to triple the number of parcel lockers and expand the geography of its presence with the help of ICL Services.



About ICL Services

ICL Services is among the top 10 largest IT service companies in Russia and top-100 best IT outsourcing companies in the world; an important part of the ICL group of companies and a key business partner of Fujitsu. Company's core competence is smart people who work in streamlined processes on hundreds of projects. The service catalog contains over 60 services.