Hamkkehaneun Sarangbat Seeks Funding via GlobalGiving to Support 32 Burned Children in Mongolia

Seoul, South Korea -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2015 --In Mongolia, more than five thousand people fall prey to forest fire or stove or hot water every year because of the country's cold and dry weather. Most of these sufferers are children. South Korean organization Hamkkehaneun Sarangbat has decided to support about thirty burned children with their necessary medical fees, emergency medical treatment, ointment, and especially skin graft surgery.



Early treatment is extremely important for burned patients. However, proper treatment of these patients is not possible in Mongolia because of inadequacies in the country's healthcare system and high treatment cost. This results in deformity for many of the sufferers.



Hamkaehanun Sarangbat is focused on bringing the burned children back to stable life with hope for a better future. A senior official from the organization states, "We will continuously support the burned children by providing different services as we believe they are the light of the future."



This project will comprise of the following measures to solve the problem.



- Sending ointment that is very important for prevention from scars.

- Support temporary medical treatment for the children

- Bringing the seriously burned children to a Korean hospital that specializes in skin graft surgery.



Hamkaehanun Sarangbat has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign via GlobalGiving to fund this project. Proceeds from this campaign will be used to meet the expenses of this project.



To make a contribution to this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1HcsJdD



About Hamkkehaneun Sarangbat

South Korean organization Hamkkehaneun Sarangbat conducts gospel dissemination projects and is dedicated to social welfare activities both within and beyond the country.