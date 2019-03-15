Hammondsport Grocer is Miles Ahead of Competition

Himrod, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2019 --It was a dream for friends Dan Bailey of Hammondsport Grocery and Evan Miles of Miles Wine Cellars to work together. The quest was for a product made from New York grapes that can be sold in local food markets, where customers are clamoring for more local products.



Their answer is Cachè, from Miles Wine Cellars, which is made from 100% estate grown New York Riesling grapes. Cachè is a low alcohol, sparkling wine product, which means it is made with grapes, but is less than 6% alcohol. Cachè, a natural fit for area grocery stores craft beverage sections, is taking New York state grapes into a new exciting market.



People around the world already enjoy lower alcohol wines. In Europe, low alcohol wines have always been popular. The trend is clear that people enjoy the benefits of lower alcohol beverages without compromising taste AND they want products made from local ingredients.



“New York State Riesling is the perfect medium for this type of product,” Suzy Hayes from Miles Wine Cellars says. “Not only is our light and refreshing Cachè great on its own, but it’s perfect as a mimosa with pineapple juice and fresh raspberries.



"We love this amazing local product," Dan Bailey, manager at Hammondsport Grocery said. "We are proud to be the first in the area to carry Cachè, plus it is important that local businesses help each other."



Evan Miles from Miles Wine Cellars says, “We are just scratching the surface with a few new products. If you like sparkling fruit-forward craft beverages,” he says, “Cachè is the perfect choice.”



Cheers to having more New York State grapes available in more places and cheers to New York State entrepreneurs working together. It is a Win Win….or should we say Wine Wine!



About Miles Wine Cellars

Located on the pristine shores of Seneca Lake, Miles Wine Cellars features award winning Finger Lakes Wine and brews. In addition to being a winery, there is a seasonal cafe and boathouse and guests can lodge year 'round at their Inn at Miles Wine Cellars.



Miles Wine Cellars

168 Randall Crossing Rd

Himrod, NY 14842

(607) 243-7742

