Hampton Inn Clinton Sponsors Champion Brands 60th Anniversary Celebration

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2016 --The Hampton Inn Clinton is a "Top-Tier" hotel with caring service and a friendly staff. It is located just minutes from a historic downtown full of shops and restaurants. Clinton, Missouri is a town for those who love the outdoors, hiking, biking, and horseback riding. Hotel guests can find boating, swimming, fishing, and other outdoor adventures on scenic Lake Truman just four miles away.



"Champion has hosted dozens of customers from literally all over the world staying at the Hampton Inn Clinton", stated Karl Dedolph, Co-Chair of the 60th Celebration. "Almost everyone mentions the extremely kind and efficient staff, the very clean and well cared for accommodations, the beautiful location, and consider it a genuine 5 star facility".



Hampton Inn is a brand of hotel trademarked by Hilton Worldwide and is a chain of upper midscale hotels. Hampton Inn is one of the largest hotel franchises in the world with more than 2,000 hotels throughout the U.S. and 16 other countries. For more information visit the Hampton Inn Clinton at 900 Kansas Avenue, Clinton, Missouri, 64735, or by calling 660-885-4488.



http://hamptoninn3.hilton.com/en/hotels/missouri/hampton-inn-clinton-CLIMOHX/index.html



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, originally Lowe Oil Co. founded by Ralph Lowe in 1956, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends more than 350 products including fuel, oil and engine additives and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, racing, performance, industrial, commercial, agricultural and specialty markets.



Headquartered in Clinton, Missouri, just 75 miles southeast of Kansas City, is Champion's 450,000 square foot plant, which accommodates more than one million gallons of bulk storage with convenient rail, siding.



Champion Brands, an industry leader in the development and packaging of chemicals, lubricants, and motor oils, can be contacted at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com #champion60