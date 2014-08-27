Hamra Jewelers Explains the Difference Between Lab-Created and Synthetic Diamonds

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2014 --Shopping for diamonds can be tricky. It’s important to know that there is a big difference between lab-created diamonds and synthetic diamonds.



Lab-created diamonds undergo the same process as natural diamonds only it happens in a lab instead of the earth. They aren’t ‘fake’ or ‘imitations’ as some might say. The earth simply doesn’t make enough diamonds to keep up with the demand.



Synthetic diamonds are more commonly known as cubic zirconia, white sapphires or moissanite. It’s quite a stretch to call them diamonds at all. This is why they are cheaper and lack the brilliance of a real diamond. They are completely artificial.



Labeling lab-created diamonds as synthetic leads consumers to believe they are buying a gem that isn’t real. Man-made diamonds are compositionally equal to natural, mined diamonds. They are identical both chemically and physically.



To learn more about diamonds, speak to one of Hamra's diamond specialists by calling (480) 946-5110.



About Hamra Jewelers

Hamra Jewelers features an exquisite and eclectic selection of platinum, gold and gemstone designs in earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings from such renowned artists as Jack Kelege, Charles Krypell, Mikimoto, Aaron Basha, Penny Preville, Jude Frances, Michael M., Tacori, and David Yurman. Hamra even creates unique custom designs in every style and color.



Hamra Jewelers

15435 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(480) 946-5110

hamra.com