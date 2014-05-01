Hamra Jewelers' Host Mothers Day Event

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2014 --In honor of Mother’s Day, Hamra Jewelers will be hosting a special David Yurman event on Saturday, May 10 from 11 am to 5 pm. The David Yurman: Unlock Your Chances event is an opportunity for one lucky individual to win a luxurious piece of David Yurman jewelry. In order to be eligible for the prize, customers must first purchase something from the David Yurman jewelry line. They are then given a key, one of which opens a special vitrine holding the winning piece of jewelry. David Yurman representatives will also be on hand to give style advice and dress customers in jewelry to match their personal style and flair.



Stop by on May 10 to unlock your chances, only at Hamra Jewelers.



Event Details:



Saturday, May 10

11am to 5pm

Hamra Jewelers

15435 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(480) 946-5110