Hamra Jewelers Offers Up Industry Tips for Protecting Precious Pieces of Jewelry

Everyone knows that protecting oneself from the summer sun is critical to one's health, but not everyone knows that the same care and protection is needed for one's jewelry as well. Chemicals and environmental factors at summer hot spots can leave precious pieces of jewelry dingy or even damaged.



Hamra Jewelers, the leader of luxury watches and jewelry in Scottsdale, AZ, is offering up their best tips and tricks for avoiding such jewelry disasters.



To keep jewelry in sparkling condition, they recommend the following:



Avoid chlorine: Chlorine is harmful to metals, including gold. Thin prongs are especially susceptible to deterioration when exposed to chlorine. Certain gems also react differently to certain chemicals. To combat the effects of chlorine, clean jewelry with warm water and a gentle cleanser to remove any remaining chemicals.



* Jewelry Care Tip: Have your prongs checked regularly, whether exposed to chlorine or not. Prongs are usually the first part to weaken on a piece of jewelry.



Stay away from salt water: Salt water has a similar corrosive effect on jewelry. The best advice Hamra can give is to store jewelry safely when visiting a pool or a beach.



Have one’s jewelry cleaned regularly. Whether by an at-home ultrasonic cleaner or a professional cleaner, jewelry of all kinds will need to be cleaned on a consistent basis to remove environmental dirt and grime.



For more jewelry care tips, please click here or call Hamra at 480.946.5110.



About Hamra Jewelers

Hamra Jewelers features an exquisite and eclectic selection of platinum, gold and gemstone designs in earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings from such renowned artists as Jack Kelege, Charles Krypell, Mikimoto, Aaron Basha, Penny Preville, Jude Frances, Michael M., Tacori, and David Yurman. Hamra even creates unique custom designs in every style and color.



